Golden Knights' Mark Stone: First 30-goal campaign
Stone potted his 30th goal of the year in a 6-3 loss to the Flames on Sunday.
Stone's goal tied the game at 3 just 1:20 into the second period, but the Flames took over in the last 30 minutes to run away with the win. This is the first time Stone has scored 30 goals, his previous high being 26 in 2014-15 with the Senators. With five points in seven games since his trade, he picked up right where he left off at the end of his Ottawa tenure.
