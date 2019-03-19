Stone scored a power-play goal on his only shot in Monday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

The Winnipeg native reached the 70-point plateau for the first time with the tally, doing so in 69 games between the Senators and Golden Knights. Stone has taken 20 of his points on the power play this season, and has fired 175 shots on goal. The winger is riding a six-game point streak, clearly showing comfort in his new surroundings.