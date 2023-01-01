Stone set up three goals in a 5-4 overtime win over Nashville on Saturday.

All three were primary assists, including a smart set-up on a 4-on-3 delayed penalty in OT that sealed the game. Stone is on a five-game, 10-point streak (four goals, six assists) and now has 35 points, including 16 goals, in 39 games. If he can continue this pace, Stone could equal his career mark of 73 set in 2018-19 with Ottawa and Vegas.