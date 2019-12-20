Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Fourth straight multi-point game
Stone netted a goal and dished an assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.
Stone was key to the Golden Knights, setting up one equalizer from Nick Holden in the second period before scoring another tying goal in the third. Stone has multiple points in four straight games and a six-game point streak overall. The 27-year-old has 13 markers, 21 helpers and 99 shots on goal through 38 contests this season.
