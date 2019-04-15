Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Game 3 Hat-Trick
Stone logged a hat trick in Sunday's 6-3 Game 3 win over the Sharks, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Stone now has six playoff goals with the Golden Knights in three games, and his second line accounted for all six goals on Sunday. They paid a hefty price for him, but he paid immediate dividends after the trade in the regular season and now in the playoffs.
