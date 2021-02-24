Stone and the Golden Knights' game versus the Sharks on Thursday has been postponed following the news that an unnamed San Jose player entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Wednesday.
Stone will have to wait for Saturday's game versus the Ducks for his next opportunity to add to the 17 points he's already racked up through 16 games this campaign.
