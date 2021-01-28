Stone and the Golden Knights won't play against the Blues on Thursday after the game was postponed. Per the NHL's statement, "As a result of a player and another member of the Vegas Golden Knights coaching staff entering the NHL's COVID protocols, the team's game tonight against the St. Louis Blues will be postponed."
The game is being postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests among the Golden Knights. The Golden Knights' next game is scheduled for Monday against the Sharks.
