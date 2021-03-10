Stone (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision versus Minnesota on Wednesday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Stone was previously labeled a game-time call for Monday's matchup but was ultimately unable to suit up. The 28-year-old winger was on a four-game point streak when he got hurt in which he racked up two goals and eight helpers, including a pair of power-play assists. Alex Tuch was moved into a top-six role with Stone unavailable and will likely continue to do so Wednesday if needed.