Stone (upper body) will be a game-time call for Game 4 versus Edmonton on Monday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Stone logged only 5:54 of playing time in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3. However, he was on the top line and first power-play unit in Monday's morning skate, indicating he could be in the lineup for Game 4. Stone has accounted for four goals, eight points, 20 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and nine hits across nine appearances this postseason. If Stone and Brandon Saad (lower body) are unavailable for Monday's matchup, Cole Schwindt or Alexander Holtz could be in the lineup versus Edmonton.