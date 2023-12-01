Stone posted an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Stone helped out on an Ivan Barbashev tally at 4:46 of the first period. This was Stone's second straight game with a point after he went four contests without one. The 31-year-old winger is up to six goals, 14 helpers, 49 shots on net, 18 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 24 appearances this season. He was on the top line with Jack Eichel and Barbashev in this contest after spending much of the first quarter of the campaign in a middle-six role.