Stone scored a goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

The multi-point effort was Stone's third of the year in four games. Even more impressively, Stone has scored or assisted on the game-winning goal in all four contests -- his tally Wednesday was his second clincher of the season. The 28-year-old also has a plus-6 rating and seven hits this year, providing some physicality and reliable defense from the wing. He'll look to keep it going as the Golden Knights and Coyotes shift to Arizona for a pair of games Friday and Sunday.