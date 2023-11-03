Stone produced a power-play assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

It was a heads-up play from Logan Thompson to connect with Stone, who then fed Jonathan Marchessault for the goal at 7:00 of the second period. Over his previous five games, Stone had potted two goals without adding an assist. The 31-year-old winger has eight points (three on the power play), 14 shots on net, 10 blocked shots, six PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 11 appearances.