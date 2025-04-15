Now Playing

Stone (rest) will not be an option for Tuesday's matchup against the Flames, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Stone may be getting a maintenance day at the right time -- he's mired in an eight-game goal drought during which he has just two assists and a minus-1 rating. It is unclear if the right-shot winger will suit up for the second half of Vegas' back-to-back in Wednesday's regular-season finale in Vancouver. Stone has provided 19 goals, 67 points and a plus-22 rating across 66 appearances.

