Stone scored a shorthanded goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
Stone struck at 19:33 of the second period with teammate Alex Pietrangelo in the penalty box for tripping. The 28-year-old Stone also helped out on Max Pacioretty's third-period insurance tally. Stone snapped his 10-game goal drought and now has 13 tallies, 44 points, 68 shots on net and a plus-18 rating through 40 contests.
