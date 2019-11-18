Stone tallied a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Flames.

The Flames lost a challenge on Cody Eakin's goal, and Stone cashed in the resulting man advantage to stretch the lead to 5-0. Stone has cooled off after a fantastic October -- Sunday's goal was just his second point in eight November games. Overall, the winger has nine goals, 19 points and 60 shots on goal through 22 contests. Eight of his points have come on the power play.