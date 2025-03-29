Stone scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added two hits in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Stone's goal tied the game at 1-1 in the second period, and he set up Brett Howden's empty-netter in the third. This was Stone's third multi-point effort over the last four games, a span in which he has two goals and five assists. The winger is up to 19 tallies, 65 points, 123 shots, 31 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-23 rating across 58 outings in a top-six role.