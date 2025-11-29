Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Goals in consecutive games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stone scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Canadiens.
Stone has scored a goal in both games since he returned from a wrist injury. The winger has added five shots on net and two hits in that span. For the season, he's at four goals, 15 points, 24 shots on net and a plus-1 rating. Staying healthy is often difficult for Stone, but fantasy managers should have him active for as long as he's able to remain in the lineup.
