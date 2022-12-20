Stone (lower body) is in Monday's lineup against Buffalo, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Stone suffered a small injury Saturday against the Islanders but he won't miss any game action as a result. The veteran winger has 25 points in 33 games and will be in his usual top-line spot Monday.
