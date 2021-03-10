Stone (undisclosed) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Wild.
Stone is back in action after missing just one game. The Golden Knights captain will flank Chandler Stephenson on the first line. Stone was on a four-game point streak before this injury, generating 10 total points.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Warming up Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Out Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Considered game-time call•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Held out for precautionary reasons•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Heads to locker room•