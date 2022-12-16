Stone logged a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Stone has points in six of eight games in December, recording three goals and four helpers. Three of his points this month have come on the power play. The winger is up to 12 tallies, 13 assists, six power-play points, 80 shots on goal and a plus-9 rating through 32 contests this season while maintaining a top-line role.