Stone provided an assist, five shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.

Stone entered Thursday with no points in his last three games. He ended the mini-slump early, setting up Jack Eichel's goal at 3:59 of the first period. Consistent offense has usually been one of Stone's calling cards, and to his credit, he's at 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 25 outings this season. The 30-year-old winger has added 66 shots on net, a plus-11 rating, 23 hits, 17 blocked shots and six PIM.