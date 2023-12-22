Stone provided an assist and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Lightning.

Stone set up Ivan Barbashev's tally in the first period. While he's paled in comparison to Jack Eichel this month, Stone has managed three goals and 10 helpers over his last eight outings. The winger is up to 10 goals, 24 assists, 65 shots on net, 18 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 34 contests overall.