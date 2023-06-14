Stone recorded a hat trick, including one shorthanded goal and one empty-netter, in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Panthers in Game 5.

Stone opened the scoring with a shortie. He added an even-strength marker in the second period and an empty-netter in the third to complete his second postseason hat trick. The winger has five goals and four assists in the Stanley Cup Finals, bringing his playoff total to 11 tallies and 24 points in 22 contests.