Stone scored three goals in Monday's 4-1 victory over the Predators.

Stone opened the scoring in the first period, snapping a rebound from the slot past Juuse Saros, before adding two more goals in the second for the first hat trick of his 12-year NHL career. The 31-year-old Stone had gone seven games without a goal before Monday's matchup, though he did record five assists in that span. Overall, Stone's up to 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) through 44 games this season, putting him on pace to surpass his career high of 64 set back in 2014 with the Senators.