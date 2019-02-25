Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Headed for desert
Stone was acquired by the Golden Knights on Monday from the Senators in exchange for Oscar Lindberg, Erik Brannstrom and a 2020 second-round pick, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Despite being one of the biggest trade pieces on the market, Stone was one of the final dominos to fall before the deadline. The 26-year-old is expected to sign an extension with his new club right away, though he will likely be looking to earn even more than the $7.35 million he got this year, considering he already set a new career high in goals (28) and needs just three more points to best his 2014-15 productivity. The Winnipeg native figures to immediately slot into a top-six role with Vegas.
