Stone (undisclosed) was put on injured reserve Monday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Stone was deemed week-to-week earlier Monday, and his placement on IR will now free up a roster spot for the Golden Knights. It's unclear what type of injury the right-shot winger is dealing with, but he shouldn't be expected to return to the lineup anytime soon. Tanner Laczynski, Raphael Lavoie and Jonas Rondbjerg are candidates to be called up from AHL Henderson as a result of Stone being sidelined.