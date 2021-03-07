Stone (undisclosed) was held out of the third period of Saturday's 4-0 win as a precaution, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Stone was injured in the second period, but Granger reports that head coach Pete DeBoer didn't want the star winger to push it. DeBoer added the "level of concern is small right now" in regards to Stone's status. Fantasy managers will want to check in ahead of Monday's game in Minnesota, but it seems like any absence for Stone will be a short one at the most. The 28-year-old has six goals and 27 points in 21 outings as part the leading scorer in Vegas' dynamic offense.