Stone logged an assist, two hits, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.
Stone has picked up a goal and three assists over his last four contests. The pair of minor penalties he took Thursday accounted for his first trips to the sin bin all year. He's at four goals, eight helpers, 39 shots on net, 12 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in 15 outings.
