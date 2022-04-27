Stone logged a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Stars.

This was Stone's first point in seven games since he returned from a back injury. The winger has played more than 21 minutes in three of his last four games, but it's possible he's still feeling the effects of his injury given his lack of production. The 29-year-old is up to 29 points, 69 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 35 outings this season.