Stone posted two assists in Monday's 6-5 overtime road loss against the Devils.
Stone finished with a plus-1 rating and three shots on goal, as he extended his point streak to six games. He has managed three goals and 10 points with a plus-7 rating during the impressive run, including three multi-point games. He'll look to add to his totals as the road trip continues Tuesday night at UBS Arena against the Islanders.
