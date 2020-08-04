Stone picked up a goal and an assist with two shots and three hits in a 5-3 win over Dallas on Monday in round-robin play.

Stone's tally midway through the third period brought the Golden Knights to within 3-2 and was the first of four unanswered Vegas goals. Stone also picked up a secondary assist on Chandler Stephenson's first-period goal. Stone appeared to be plenty healthy after missing the final five games of the regular season with a lower-body injury. The power-play mainstay had 21 goals in 65 regular-season games.