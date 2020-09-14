Stone (foot) will suit up for Monday's Game 5 showdown with the Stars, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Stone may not be completely healthy, but with the Golden Knights facing elimination Monday, he'll stay in the lineup. The 28-year-old winger has seven goals and 17 points in 19 postseason games.
