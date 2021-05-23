Stone scored a shorthanded goal and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Wild in Game 4.
Stone forced a turnover while penalty killing and then beat the Wild's last defender to the puck. He converted on a mini-breakaway to give the Golden Knights a 3-0 lead. The 29-year-old winger is up to three goals and an assist in four playoff contests. He's added 10 hits and eight shots on goal in a top-line role.
