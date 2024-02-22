Stone (upper body) is week-to-week, coach Bruce Cassidy told SinBin.vegas on Thursday.
Stone sustained the injury Tuesday. He has 16 goals and 53 points in 56 contests this season. The Golden Knights also put Stone on injured reserve earlier Thursday and called up Sheldon Rempal from AHL Henderson in a corresponding move. While Stone is unavailable, Brendan Brisson is likely to play regularly and Paul Cotter might serve in an expanded role.
