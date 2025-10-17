Stone logged three assists, including one on the power play and one while shorthanded, in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Bruins.

Stone remains on zero goals, having come up empty on 15 shots, but he's creating chances for his teammates with nine assists in five games. The 33-year-old did it in all situations, helping out on all three of the Golden Knights' tallies in the second period Thursday. Stone has shot at least 12.5 percent in each of the last six seasons, so his puck luck will turn around eventually, especially if he maintains a high shot volume.