Stone potted a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.
After the game spent over 32 minutes tied at 2-2, Stone broke the deadlock just 49 seconds into the third period. He later set up Max Pacioretty's insurance tally later in the period. That's leading by example for the newly minted captain Stone. The 28-year-old winger had 63 points (17 on the power play) in 65 outings last season. With a top-line role to his name, look for Stone to produce similarly in 2020-21.
