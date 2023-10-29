Stone scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Stone had been held off the scoresheet and produced zero shots in his last two games. His goal gave the Golden Knights a 3-2 lead, but they couldn't close it out in regulation. The winger has two goals, five assists, 12 shots on net, seven blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through nine appearances this season, working in a second-line role and on the first power-play unit.