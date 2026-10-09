Stone scored a goal on five shots, added three hits, blocked two shots and logged two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.

Stone has gotten on the scoresheet in each of the last three games. He's also logged at least one hit in every contests this season, providing a little more physicality than he's typically known for early in the year. He has three goals, two assists, 13 shots on net, 10 hits, six blocked shots, nine PIM and a plus-6 rating over five appearances while filling a top-line role.