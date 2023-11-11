Stone produced an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-0 win over the Sharks.
Stone helped out on an Alex Pietrangelo tally one minute into the game. With two goals and five helpers over five games in November, Stone's offense is in great form. The 31-year-old winger is up to 14 points (four on the power play, two shorthanded) with 25 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 15 contests overall.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Supplies assist in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: All-situations dominance in win•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Generates power-play assist•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Lights lamp on power play•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Tallies in victory•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Nabs two helpers in win•