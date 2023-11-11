Stone produced an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-0 win over the Sharks.

Stone helped out on an Alex Pietrangelo tally one minute into the game. With two goals and five helpers over five games in November, Stone's offense is in great form. The 31-year-old winger is up to 14 points (four on the power play, two shorthanded) with 25 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 15 contests overall.