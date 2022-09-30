Stone (back) will play in Friday's preseason matchup with the Sharks, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Stone has been limited early on in camp due to a back injury, but it looks like he's now fully healthy. The 30-year-old winger was limited to just 37 games last season due to injury, picking up nine goals and 30 points over that span.
