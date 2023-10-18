Stone notched an assist and four hits in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Stars.
Stone helped out on William Karlsson game-tying goal in the third period. While he's still looking to light the lamp this season, Stone has chipped in three assists, four shots on goal, five hits, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. The veteran winger continues to provide solid two-way play on the Golden Knights' second line.
