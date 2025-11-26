Stone (wrist) might be available for Wednesday's game against Ottawa, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Stone hasn't been activated off long-term injured reserve yet, so his return isn't confirmed, but he did take line rushes alongside Mitch Marner and Brett Howden during the morning skate, which is a great sign. If Stone is back, then Cole Reinhardt will probably be a healthy scratch versus the Senators. The 33-year-old Stone was off to an amazing start before getting hurt, recording two goals and 13 points in six outings.