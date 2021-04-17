Stone notched two assists, two shots on net, a pair of blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.

Stone had a hand in tallies by Chandler Stephenson and Brayden McNabb in Friday's win. The 28-year-old Stone has recorded a pair of points in each of his last three games. He's up to 48 points (14 goals, 34 assists), 71 shots on net and a plus-23 rating through 42 contests. The winger continues to produce at a high-level from his top-line role.