Stone scored a power-play goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Stone helped out on the opening tally by Max Pacioretty in the first period. In the second, Stone buried one of his own to give the Golden Knights a 4-2 lead. The 28-year-old winger has racked up multiple points in each of the last four games. He's up to 15 goals, 50 points, 74 shots on net and a plus-25 rating through 43 appearances. He's on pace to reach the 60-point mark for the sixth time in seven years if he can finish 2020-21 strong.