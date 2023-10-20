Stone picked up a pair of assists in Thursday's 5-3 win over Winnipeg.

Stone's first helper came on Brett Howden's goal in the opening minute of the second period before setting up Jack Eichel for the eventual game-winner on a power play late in the third. The 31-year-old Stone has yet to score a goal this season, though he's now tallied five assists through his first five games. The veteran winger has been hampered by injuries, playing just 80 games in his last two seasons. Still, Stone has proven he can be productive offensively when on the ice -- he tallied 17 goals and 38 points in 43 games last year.