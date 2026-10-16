Stone scored three goals, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

Stone rattled off a natural hat trick in the third period to put the game out of reach. The 34-year-old has been dynamic to start the season while filling a top-line role. Stone has six goals, five assists, five power-play points, 19 shots on net, 11 hits, nine PIM, seven blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over nine appearances. Stone probably won't sustain that much all-around production, but he's capable of landing around a point-per-game pace.