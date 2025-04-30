Stone scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Wild in Game 5.
Stone has a point in each of the last two games since he snapped a six-game skid. The first-period goal was his first tally of the postseason. Stone has added 12 shots on net, nine hits, six blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over five playoff appearances in a top-six role.
