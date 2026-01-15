Stone scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Stone extended his point streak to nine games with this effort, which was his third multi-point showing in the last four contests. The 33-year-old set up Mitch Marner's tally in the third period before scoring the game-winner himself 25 seconds into overtime. Stone is now at 16 goals, including eight scored during his streak, along with 27 helpers, 70 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 29 appearances.