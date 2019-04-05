Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Nets goal in loss
Stone scored his 33rd goal of the year in a 4-1 loss to the Coyotes on Thursday.
Stone added two hits and two blocked shots but went minus-3 in the contest. Stone has picked up 11 points in 18 games with the Golden Knights, and has 73 points in 77 games overall this year.
