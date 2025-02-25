Stone scored a goal and took four shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Stone didn't do much in the Golden Knights' 3-1 win over the Canucks on Saturday, but he made his presence felt in this game by notching his 15th goal of the campaign. The 32-year-old veteran is on pace to reach the 20-goal mark if he stays healthy, something he hasn't accomplished since his 21-goal season with Vegas on 2020-21.